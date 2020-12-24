e-paper
Video of cat and dog 'cuddle buddies' may make you crave for a hug too

Video of cat and dog ‘cuddle buddies’ may make you crave for a hug too

The sweetness of the video has left people smiling.

Dec 24, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cuddle buddies.
The image shows the cuddle buddies. (Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
         

If you are looking for a cute video that will leave you smiling, then here’s a clip showcasing Internet’s two favourite animals, cats and dogs. This video shows a cute cuddle session between a huge dog and a tiny kitten. There is a possibility that after seeing the video you may crave for some warm hugs too.

The video is shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Pretty darn good cuddle buddies.” Take a look at the clip:

Pretty darn good cuddle buddies from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Since being shared the video has gathered over 30,000 upvotes. People couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness up the clip.

“My heart, how sweet,” wrote a Redditor. “You mean pretty ‘barn’ good,” joked another indicating that the place where the animals are sitting looks like a barn. There were others too who expressed the same witty comment. “You can tell by the precious dog’s eyes he’s a good one, ” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

