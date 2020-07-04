e-paper
This doggo could give everyone a lesson or two in the art of relaxation. Watch

“The chill is real!” say Redditors after seeing this clip.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 04, 2020 11:02 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a brown-furred doggo in a pool.
The image shows a brown-furred doggo in a pool.
         

Many may agree with us when we say that dogs are great creatures. They can teach us many things, such as loyalty and friendliness. This pooch, in particular, could show everyone a thing or two about how to relieve stress. Just check out the video to understand what we’re talking about.

Posted on Reddit on July 1, the recording is almost 15 seconds long. The clip has been shared along with a caption reading, “A normal day at the pool... RELAX”.

The video opens to a long shot of a backyard pool. The first thing that may catch one’s attention is the brown-furred canine. The pooch is seen perched on four pool noodles that are helping it stay afloat.

The doggo’s expression exemplifies calm and is truly a sight to behold. Watch the chill canine here:

A normal day at the pool... RELAX from r/aww

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has enamoured Redditors. It currently has over 1 lakh upvotes and more than 700 comments.

Here is what Reddit users had to say about the serene pooch. One person said, “The chill is real”. While another wrote, “This is my goal in life right now”. Indeed, achieving this doggo’s level of calm is our goal in life too.

“Love when he bops the red ball and pays it no mind and just keeps floating along,” read one comment on the thread.

A Reddit user inquired, “Can I join him?”, while somebody simply declared, “I love him”. We relate to that feeling a lot.

What are your thoughts on the chilled canine?

Also Read | Kevin the doggo’s old soul vibes may give you the right amount serenity

