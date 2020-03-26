This doggo is the ultimate yoga teacher people need in their life. Watch

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:52 IST

Highlights The video titled “so this is how you do the downward-facing dog pose”

Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip is almost-ten-second-long

It currently has over 8,700 upvotes and almost 100 comments

If you have ever been to a yoga class, you may have heard about the ‘downward dog’ pose or ‘adho mukha svanasana’ in Hindi. This posture requires a person to put their palms down on the floor or mat and create an inverted V shape with their body. But if you have never heard of it and are trying to envision what this stretch might look like, search no further. This doggo is here to be the ultimate yoga teacher most people need in their life.

This almost ten-second-long video, titled “so this is how you do the downward-facing dog pose”, was shared on Reddit on March 26.

It shows a doggy stretching out those tight calf muscles with a downward dog stretch which seamlessly turns into an upward-facing dog in one swift motion. After elongating its spine the pooch jumps back onto its paws, probably feeling rejuvenated and ready for its day after that little yoga session.

Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip currently has over 8,700 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Redditors appreciated this fitness demo with one saying, “it’s actually pretty impressive considering I can’t even touch my toes”. While another commented, “doggo yogas better than anyone I know”.

The thread was filled with hilarious puns. One Reddit user said, “doga”. To which another responded, “yoggo”.

“What a thorough, well-rounded stretch”, said one comment. Whilst another read, “looks like it feels great”. And we agree. This dog has definitely inspired us to take a quick second to stretch those cramped ligaments out.

What about you?