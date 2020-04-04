e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This doggo loves water so much he may have been a fish in his past life. Watch

This doggo loves water so much he may have been a fish in his past life. Watch

Chester’s reaction to this tiny water play-pit may bring a smile to your face because he was so excited that he zoomed everywhere shaking his golden body around like it was nobody’s business.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:37 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Internet’s reacted paw-sitively to this top-notch pupper content. You may love it too.
Internet's reacted paw-sitively to this top-notch pupper content. You may love it too. (TikTok/@meganwall18)
         

Get ready for a tale that is fun, exciting, packed with splashes and a happy pupper. This is the story of Chester, a doggo who may or may not have been a fish in his past life given how much he loves water.

The, almost one-minute-long, clip was posted on the video-sharing application TikTok by Chester’s parent on April 1. It documents Chester’s journey from when he was a tiny pup and obsessed with the water in his bowl. His fixation only grew when he first experienced the wonders of the ocean and magic of the crest and trough of the waves. His hooman bought him a paddling pool so that he could fulfil his desire of being a land fish. This gift was well-used by Chester until he completed his evolution from a pupper to a doggo, after which he was too big to enjoy his fave in the same manner.

This hooman, however, did not give up! As a very good pet parent, she wanted to fulfil Chester’s needs so she bought him another pool, specially designed for our furry friends. Unfortunately, she purchased the smallest size which wasn’t big enough for Chester to immerse his majestic four-legged body in. But Chester’s reaction to this tiny water play-pit may bring a smile to your face because he was so excited that he zoomed everywhere shaking his golden body around like it was nobody’s business.

This video captioned “Just an excuse to post good puppy content” already has over 1.8 million likes on TikTok. It has, simultaneously, been shared on other social media platforms such as Reddit. On the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has over 19,000 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

@meganwall18

Just an excuse to post good puppy content ##dogsoftiktok ##fyp ##puppy

♬ Another Day of Sun (From la La Land) [Piano] - JAIME CÓRDOBA

Redditors reacted paw-sitively to this top-notch pupper content. One comment read, “happy pupper makes me happy too”. While another said, “why am I crying at this video”.

A Reddit user wrote, “this is one of the most wholesome things I’ve ever seen. Thank you. I needed this today”.

What are your thoughts on this water-friendly pupper?

