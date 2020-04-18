e-paper
This doggo’s expression represents that feeling we get when we smell our favourite food. Watch

Find a partner who looks at you the way this pooch looks at whipped cream.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:54 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog peeking from behind the kitchen counter.
The image shows the dog peeking from behind the kitchen counter. (Twitter/@RexChapman)
         

Who doesn’t know the feeling of smelling your favourite food, whether it be momos, butter chicken, or pizza, and that instant sensation of yearning that takes over? You know, the feeling that you must taste those treats or else you’ll go crazy with longing? Well, here is a doggo who is the true embodiment of all those emotions!

This just over 10-second-long video was posted on Rex Chapman’s official Twitter account. “Someone heard the sound of Reddi-Wip…” he captioned it.

The recording starts with the cameraperson focusing on an empty kitchen space. They soon focus the lens onto the kitchen top which has a glass and an open bottle of whipped cream kept on it. The individual, then, starts pouring the whipped cream into the cup. As if knowing that the sound of the canister is going to invite an unusual guest, the camera turns back towards the previously vacant kitchen spot. Now there is doggo in that nook; lying down on the floor with an expression that can only be described as pure hunger. Find a partner who looks at you the way this pooch looks at whipped cream!

The post currently has over 5.2 million views and more than 2,200 comments

Here is how tweeple reacted to this canine who is oh-so-thirsty for whipped cream. One person said, “Land shark”. While another wrote, “I’ve watched this a dozen times”.

“My giant furry beast comes at a full gallop when he hears it. He’s not so subtle,” read a comment. Many reacted with pictures and memes about the situation. Here are some of those responses:

A close-up shot to haunt you in your dreams.

The need is evident!

When your hooman doesn’t give you whipped cream because so much sugar isn’t ‘good’ for you.

Facts.

What are your thoughts on this hungry pooch?

