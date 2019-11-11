e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

This flying robot can climb walls and clean glass

The robot can also conduct interactive operations while in flight to clean glass curtain walls in high-rise buildings.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
The new robot represents a major advance in safety and efficiency.
The new robot represents a major advance in safety and efficiency.(Twitter/Meng Xiangdong)
         

Chinese researchers have designed a novel flying robot that not only climbs wall like you have seen in sci-fi movies but is also capable of avoiding obstacles and even jumping over grooves on wall surfaces.

It can also conduct interactive operations while in flight to clean glass curtain walls in high-rise buildings.

Importantly, it has been designed so that the whole system’s contact force can be controlled precisely without any force sensors, said the team from the Shenyang Institute of Automation (SIA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The new robot represents a major advance in safety and efficiency. It comprises a single-degree-of-freedom manipulator cube-frame end effector and a hex-rotor UAV system.

“In the near future, we might see an extensive use of this new system in large infrastructure maintenance, and other special applications, such as scientific sampling.” said Meng Xiangdong, the robot’s designer.

The team reported the development of a contact aerial manipulator system that shows high flexibility and strong mission adaptability at the 2019 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2019) in Macao last week.

How to control the force is considered the most difficult problem, since flying robots usually are sensitive to external force.

According to Meng, realizing this objective required first making a flying robot with closed loop control behave like a regular spring system.

The elastic coefficient could then be easily changed by altering the control parameters.

“It means that we can take the robot as a spring system so that the contact process can be safe enough,” said Meng.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News