e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This goofy golden retriever is putting a smile on netizens’ faces. Seen the video yet?

This goofy golden retriever is putting a smile on netizens’ faces. Seen the video yet?

Tucker breaks into the most derpiest behaviour a dog can do and it’s absolutely fun to watch.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:22 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video ends with a slow-motion recap of Tucker’s goofy actions.
The video ends with a slow-motion recap of Tucker’s goofy actions.(Instagram/@tuckerbudzyn)
         

Playful, energetic, mischievous – all these adjectives may fall short while describing the nature of a dog. Thanks to social media we also get to see those sides of the canines in form of entertaining videos. Just like this clip featuring Tucker, a Golden retriever. He’s one sweet dog who may just steal your heart away with his derpy actions.

Shared on his personal Instagram profile, a clip shows Tucker doing his business behind a tree. As the video goes on, the person filming the clip goes in front of Tucker and says “I’m gonna get you”. Suddenly Tucker breaks into the most derpiest behaviour a dog can do and it’s absolutely fun to watch. The video ends with a slow-motion recap of Tucker’s goofy actions.

“When that extra lorge puppacino finally hits. #DerpModeActivate”, reads the caption.

Take a look at the funny clip:

Posted on September 11, the clip has garnered over 1.1 million views and more than 3 lakh likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable dog’s derpiness and showered their love in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted:

“You make my day when I’m sad,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can’t stop watching this,” commented another. “Tucker be revving his engine,” joked a third. “Omg. So derpy. Let’s take a moment to appreciate his floof though,” said a fourth.

What do you think of Tucker’s shenanigans?

top news
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In