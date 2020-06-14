e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This hilarious Twitter thread is all about sculptures ‘fighting back’. Seen it yet?

This hilarious Twitter thread is all about sculptures ‘fighting back’. Seen it yet?

The Twitter thread about sculptures ‘fighting back’ has now left people laughing out loud.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the images shared by Twitter user Mark Leneve.
One of the images shared by Twitter user Mark Leneve. (Screengrab)
         

The words sculptures “fighting back” may remind many of a certain episode called ‘Blink’ from the show Doctor Who. If you’re unaware, the episode is all about weeping angel status which can kill one if they blink. However, fear not, this thread on Twitter is not scary. On the contrary, it’s rather funny and chances are it will leave you laughing out loud.

The thread is shared by Twitter user Mark Leneve with the caption “Good grief! They’re fighting back!”. The pictures are of people who posed with statues not in the usual ways but showcasing animated actions. And the results are nothing short of rib-tickling.

Take a look:

Leneve’s tweet inspired others to drop their creative images too and there’s a chance that the replies will also spark a fresh wave of laughter in you:

People also shared tons of comments on the post. Some thanked Leneve for the pictures, others wrote that it made them laugh hard.

“That made me laugh so much that I’ve bookmarked it for when I next need one,” wrote a Twitter user. “There’s only so much a statue can take. Do you think they have a heart of stone?” joked another. “It was only a matter of time, they can only take so much,” wrote another expressing the same notion.

And, then there were some who were reminded of the Doctor Who episode:

“I love how creative people can be. God knows we need it right now,” wrote a Twitter user and we can’t say we don’t agree.

What do you think if the Twitter thread?

tags
top news
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Gadkari underlines India’s approach amid boundary row with China, Nepal
Gadkari underlines India’s approach amid boundary row with China, Nepal
When Sushant Singh Rajput recounted his journey in his own words
When Sushant Singh Rajput recounted his journey in his own words
India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths
India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths
Petrol, diesel prices rise for 8th day: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices rise for 8th day: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In