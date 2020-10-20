e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This man’s coffee art looks like a cat letting off an atomic bomb. Do you see it too?

This man’s coffee art looks like a cat letting off an atomic bomb. Do you see it too?

“Catomic bomb,” read comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:03 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cup of coffee.
The image shows a cup of coffee. (Twitter/@smartyy)
         

Coffee art is impressive in itself. After all, it takes real craftsmanship to use milk to create shapes in a drink. If you’re a coffee connoisseur and love a bit of coffee art, then this particular Twitter post may make you smile. Not only does it show coffee art, but the scene depicted in it is hilarious.

Posted on Twitter by the handle @smartyy, this image was shared on October 19. “My coffee art today is a cat letting off an atomic bomb,” reads the text shared alongside the photograph.

Check out the image to see if you agree with this Twitter user’s description of their drink:

The Twitter user did specify that it was not their intention to create this masterpiece. They wrote, “I just hope everyone knows this was accidental art and I was trying to make a heart”.

But accidental or not, tweeple appreciated the share nonetheless. The tweet has accumulated over 2.7 lakh likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the post. One person said, “Excellent”.

Another individual wrote, “Frame it”. “By accident, judging by his expression,” read one comment, probably referring to the ‘cat setting off the bomb’.

Somebody else proclaimed, “That is solid”. “If a cat could, a cat would,” declared another Twitter user.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
LIVE: Stepping out without mask puts others at risk, says PM Modi
LIVE: Stepping out without mask puts others at risk, says PM Modi
‘In PM’s address a word of caution and message on Covid-19 vaccine’: Top quotes
‘In PM’s address a word of caution and message on Covid-19 vaccine’: Top quotes
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In