Home / It's Viral / This pen twirling video may make you forget fidget spinners. Watch

This pen twirling video may make you forget fidget spinners. Watch

The recording goes on to show some smooth flips and twirls done with the pen, ending in a graceful manner.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:30 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screen grab of the video shared in the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’.
The image is a screen grab of the video shared in the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’.(Reddit)
         

The Internet is home to a large variety of videos which show people demonstrating their unique skills. This Reddit clip of a person twirling a pen perfectly fits that description. The recording, originally shared six months ago, resurfaced on the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’ and has grabbed the attention of netizens once again. You may find yourself watching this on loop.

The video opens to a shot of a person’s hand spinning and twirling a pen. The recording goes on to show some smooth flips and twirls, ending in a graceful manner.

“This pen spinning,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

This pen spinning from r/oddlysatisfying

Posted on November 30, the clip has garnered over 2,900 upvotes along with several comments from netizens. While some were blown away by the skills shown in the video, others expressed how they couldn’t stop watching the clip on loop.

“Bye bye fidget spinners, I am now learning this,” said a Reddit user. “Perfectly balanced as all things should be,” pointed another. “Wow! Those are some amazing skills,” commented another.

“Wait, what sorcery is this,” exclaimed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

