This pop-up book of phobias may or may not frighten you. Watch to find out

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 19:32 IST

Reddit is home to a wide variety of unique and engaging content that never seems to fail to capture netizens’ attention. In particular, the subreddit ‘damn, that’s interesting’, claims to be, as the name suggests, the most interesting place on the platform. A recent post, which shows a pop-up book of phobias stands testament to that notion. The clip may leave you utterly fascinated and possibly a little frightened.

Posted on Reddit on November 21, this recording is over one minute long. “This book of phobias I found,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip starts with an individual opening a hardbound book, the cover of which reads, “The Pop-Up Book of Phobias”. The book contains art and information about phobias people may have, such as the fear of germs or aeroplanes.

Check out the creative manner in which this information is depicted by watching the recording below:

Now wasn’t that intriguing? If you thought so, then know that you’re not alone. This post has presently amassed over 39,000 upvotes and more than 600 comments. Additionally, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I like how the top of the spine is damaged. You know someone dropped that thing in fright”. Fright is undoubtedly an emotion someone would associate with that book. After all, some of the artwork featured in it is quite realistic.

Another individual wrote, “I knew there was a spider one coming and it still scared me”. “Props to whoever designed that book. It is very well-done. The phobias are very accurately represented,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share? Was your phobia featured in it?

Also Read | Life hack: video shows how to turn a purse into a ‘backpack’. Leaves netizens impressed