This radio is actually a dessert. Watch this video to see it being made

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 01:01 IST

Remember the pastry chef who made that giant gorilla sculpture out of chocolate? Well, he’s back with yet another stunning creation and this one too will win your heart.

Extremely skilled pastry chef Amaury Guichon has shared a post of his most recent dessert - a sweet treat made out caramel in the shape of a radio.

Guichon has shared various posts of his new creation on Instagram. His recent post comprises an image and a video. While the image shows the dessert cut in the middle, the video shows the painstaking effort he took to make the masterpiece. And yes, the dessert being cut will hurt a little.

“The Radio cut out!” he wrote in the caption of his post. “Composed with a river of salted vanilla caramel on a soft caramel cremeux, a light caramel mousse, a moist peanut financier sponge, a crunchy recomposed peanut cookie and the whole thing wrapped up in a thin layer of caramelized white chocolate!” he added, detailing the ingredients he used in the dessert.

Several people have shared their reactions to the video.

“So amazing! Am always amazed with your creation,” shared an Instagram user. “Mesmerizing. Brilliant. You are amazing!” wrote another.

“You are so amazingly talented and make it look so easy! Thank you for sharing your talents!” posted a third. “Talented doesn’t begin to describe you my friend. Hope one day us common folk get to try these desserts!” added a fourth.

What do you think about it?

