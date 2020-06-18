e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how

This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon used 45 kg of chocolate to make this gorilla sculpture.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:19 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A picture of the chocolate gorilla sculpture made by chef Amaury Guichon.
A picture of the chocolate gorilla sculpture made by chef Amaury Guichon. (Instagram/@amauryguichon)
         

Who doesn’t like chocolate? OK, we know, there may be a lot of people who aren’t particularly fond of it but this video of a chef making a gorilla sculpture out of chocolate is something anyone would like watching.

Talented pastry chef Amaury Guichon has shared a video and photos of this giant and gorgeous sculpture made of chocolate. The chef used 100 lb (approximately 45 kg) of milk and dark chocolate and turned it into a 4 foot tall gorilla.

The video makes for an incredible watch as it shows the chef painstakingly putting the sculpture together piece by piece. It looks like he’s working with clay. Take a look.

Posted on June 1, the video has collected over 8.4 lakh views and 1.2 lakh likes. It has also received several appreciative comments as well.

“Just amazing! JUST AMAZING! No words to say rather than this,” exclaimed an individual. “That’s so amazing,” posted another. “He’s literally unreal. I couldn’t even make that with rock LOL,” commented a third.

Several people asked what happens to such chocolate sculptures. “Does it get eaten? Do you melt the chocolate again for other use? I’m just curious, @amauryguichon amazing work by the way!” wrote an Instagram user.

The reply posted said, “It could but Chef Amaury’s chocolate showpieces are made during our chocolate week module for educational purposes for our students. They are then all displayed here in his Academy in Las Vegas.”

Here’s another post on the gorilla:

In fact, the chef’s Instagram handle is filled with pictures of such brilliant creations.

What do you think of this chocolate gorilla? Would you want to eat it or just put it on display?

