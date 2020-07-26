This tiny cat is having the time of its life in a fishbowl. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:16 IST

It is no lie that cats hold a special space in most netizens’ hearts as they make for absolutely adorable furry kids. But do you know what makes things even cuter – an incredibly small kitty. Proving this notion is a video, posted on Reddit, which is now receiving a whole lot of love.

Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ on July 26, this clip is 20 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “My little kitten is having the time of his life inside of this fishbowl”.

The film shows a tiny black-and-white furred feline curled up in a fishbowl placed horizontally on a carpeted floor. As the video progresses, the cat twirls around inside the container a few times. A few seconds in, a bright pink coloured ball catches the kitty’s attention. The clip ends with the feline launching itself out of the fishbowl to find the toy.

This post currently has over 1.2 lakh upvotes and almost 1000 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this incredibly small cat. One person said, “Of course as an adult, he will be trying this and somehow make it work”. After all, cats are pioneers of the ‘if it fits, I sits’ logic.

“Catfish!!” reads a comment under the post. To this, somebody responded, “Meowckerel”.

Another individual wrote, “This kind of thing is why I love cats, they are all little floofy weirdos”.

A Reddit user stated, “Just wait till it discovers cardboard boxes... Cut a hatch in it, and your kitty will play for hours”.

What are your thoughts on this small kitty and its derpy antics?

