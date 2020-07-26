e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This tiny cat is having the time of its life in a fishbowl. Watch

This tiny cat is having the time of its life in a fishbowl. Watch

“Catfish!!” reads a comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:16 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a tiny black-and-white furred feline curled up in a fishbowl.
The image shows a tiny black-and-white furred feline curled up in a fishbowl. (Reddit/@Onemightymoose)
         

It is no lie that cats hold a special space in most netizens’ hearts as they make for absolutely adorable furry kids. But do you know what makes things even cuter – an incredibly small kitty. Proving this notion is a video, posted on Reddit, which is now receiving a whole lot of love.

Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ on July 26, this clip is 20 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “My little kitten is having the time of his life inside of this fishbowl”.

The film shows a tiny black-and-white furred feline curled up in a fishbowl placed horizontally on a carpeted floor. As the video progresses, the cat twirls around inside the container a few times. A few seconds in, a bright pink coloured ball catches the kitty’s attention. The clip ends with the feline launching itself out of the fishbowl to find the toy.

My little kitten is having the time of his life inside of this fishbowl from r/aww

This post currently has over 1.2 lakh upvotes and almost 1000 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this incredibly small cat. One person said, “Of course as an adult, he will be trying this and somehow make it work”. After all, cats are pioneers of the ‘if it fits, I sits’ logic.

“Catfish!!” reads a comment under the post. To this, somebody responded, “Meowckerel”.

Another individual wrote, “This kind of thing is why I love cats, they are all little floofy weirdos”.

A Reddit user stated, “Just wait till it discovers cardboard boxes... Cut a hatch in it, and your kitty will play for hours”.

What are your thoughts on this small kitty and its derpy antics?

Also Read | You may have seen ‘The cat in the Hat’ or ‘Puss in Boots’. Now get ready to see cats in the shelf

tags
top news
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protests tomorrow
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protests tomorrow
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
Record 36,145 cured Covid-19 patients in a day pushes India’s recovery rate to 64%
Record 36,145 cured Covid-19 patients in a day pushes India’s recovery rate to 64%
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
‘Get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In