This video of a man cutting a palm tree has left people shocked and confused. Watch

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 12:27 IST

A video of a man cutting a palm tree has left many on Twitter both shocked and confused. The clip shows the man sitting high up on the tall tree to prune it. What’s even more surprising is what happens when he cuts the tree top off.

The video, that’s been circulating on social media, was tweeted by former basketball player Rex Chapman. “Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree? Oh my god...,” he wrote as his caption while sharing the clip.

The “oh my god” in the tweet may refer to what happens in the clip. The man is seen using a chainsaw to cut the tree sitting on the trunk . Just as the top of the tree breaks free from the trunk, the tree swings uncontrollably with the man still holding on to it. The video ends soon after.

Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree?



Oh my god... pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

Shared on September 25, the video has collected over 6.7 million views. It has also received nearly 81,000 likes and more than 19,000 retweets. People have posted several comments, sharing their thoughts and reactions to the video.

“I want to see the rest of this. How did he get down?” asked an individual.

Here’s what the others had to say:

What do you think of the video?