Thousands of grasshoppers invade Las Vegas Strip, people share creepy videos

Massive swarms of grasshoppers have descended on the Las Vegas Strip this week, startling tourists and residents as they pass through town on their northbound migration.

Videos posted on social media show swarms of the bugs, called pallid-winged grasshoppers, converging on the bright neon lights of the Strip and sidewalks covered with the insects.

Check out some of the videos shared on Twitter:

holllly fuck check out the plague of grasshoppers my friend recorded in Las Vegas today!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cLiD9UpDZX — cacti cooter capone (@hotdogfev) July 26, 2019

2nd video of the swarm Grasshoppers or etc. in Las Vegas. Our last night! Lol! pic.twitter.com/MNwW6DuUcS — Anita AKA Anita (@journey2541) July 27, 2019

The grasshoppers have arrived in Las Vegas. #Yuck pic.twitter.com/KCVmgwHE1C — Bradley Nickell (@CrimeAuthor) July 26, 2019

Meanwhile in Las Vegas....grasshoppers are now the predominant species. Us humans will be gone soon. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rlzkcGgKgO — Toni (@ToniMZ81) July 26, 2019

Some people, however, added a funny twist to this unusual situation. Here’s what they tweeted:

the one behind all these grasshoppers in vegas pic.twitter.com/9X07ISG1kf — ale (@alejandro595_) July 26, 2019

grasshoppers in vegas be like the bugs from wreck it ralph pic.twitter.com/psejIsVgPG — christine (@_xtinewilson) July 27, 2019

Only real way to get rid of all the grasshoppers in Vegas right now . Real ones know #bugslife pic.twitter.com/UVoSdA8SF6 — The next T’Challa (@SelfMadeDevin) July 26, 2019

going outside in Las Vegas be like#GRASSHOPPERS pic.twitter.com/ZDIr5Lkzno — Bear @ #Evo2019 (@BearUNLV) July 27, 2019

The Nevada Department of Agriculture said the rare invasion was linked to an unseasonably wet winter and spring.

Jeff Knight, an entomologist at the Agriculture Department, said while the insects may freak out many, they are harmless and not a sign of the end of time. “They don’t carry any diseases. They don’t bite. And they are not even one of the species that we consider a problem,” Knight told reporters on Friday. “They probably won’t cause much damage in a yard.”

He said the grasshoppers, measuring about 1.5 inches (3.80 centimetres), will all have flown out of the Las Vegas area within a couple weeks at the most. “They’re moving through,” he said. “Basically, they come in, settle in, then at night they take off and fly.”

He said the best away to avoid attracting the insects, which are drawn to ultra violet light, is to install yellow or amber lights which should deter them. And in the event the bugs end up inside a home, Knight had simple advice. “Just use a vacuum cleaner,” he said.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 15:23 IST