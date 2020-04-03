e-paper
TikTok’s ‘play at home’ hashtag is top-quality entertainment. Watch

These new games on TikTok are keeping people engaged during their time at home.

Apr 03, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took part in the games himself.
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took part in the games himself.(TikTok/riteishd)
         

Video-sharing application TikTok has got its users entertained all around. As India enters its 10th day into the lockdown, people may understandably be feeling a little agitated about being indoors for so long. So these new games on TikTok are not only keeping users engaged but also reminding them of the contribution they are making in the fight against novel coronavirus by staying at home.

All one has to do to access these games is to go onto the application, click on the plus sign at the centre bottom and then switch on the effect box. The games section there has new COVID-19 inspired games. Here is a TikToker explaining the same.

@littlegloves

Kya ap quarantine mein bored 😑 feel kr rhe ho? ##littlekequicktips khelo mere sath ##playathome ##gharbaithoindia ##you2 ##littlegloves beat my score!

♬ original sound - Shivani Kapila

Many have taken part in these games and shared their videos with the hashtag ‘play at home’. Here are some such examples.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took part in the games himself

@riteishd

##playathome ##beatvirus

♬ original sound - riteishd

But he wasn’t the only one from Tinseltown who got involved. Shilpa Shetty also showcased her moves

@theshilpashetty

##playathome this is such a fun game.. Workout bhi hogaya . Can you beat this score??💪💪 ##fyp ##fun ##new ##tiktoklover ##fitness

♬ original sound - theshilpashetty

Rannvijay Singh is channelling that Roadies energy into a different type of game. Watch

@rannvijaysingha

##playathome . But seriously we can beat the virus by staying at home. Please don’t go out. ##socialdistancing ##gocarona ##stayhomestaysafe ##rannvijay

♬ original sound - Rannvijay Singha

Can you beat Kunal Kemmu’s score?

@kunalkemmu

##playathome this is not a game. It’s a workout. Try it.. ##stayhome ##staysafe ##beatthevirus

♬ original sound - Kunal Kemmu

Self-isolation doesn’t mean loneliness. Watch this entire family get involved in the games

@awezdarbar

##playathome come on beat our score 😎 ##Atrangz ##LockDown ##TeraKyaHota

♬ Tera Kya Hota - Nakash Aziz, Geet Sagar

You can play with your face

@urvashirautela

##submarinegame ##urvashirautela ##duet ##duetwithurvashi ##fyp ##fyp ##tiktok

♬ original sound - vinny rowdy baby😎

Or your hands

@dhawal_kulkarni

Going back to the school days!! ##playathome ##bookcricket

♬ original sound - Dhawal Kulkarni

Even your nose can get involved if you want

@realhinakhan

##nosepaintinggame ##IAmAStar

♬ original sound - Hina Khan

Truly, this is entertainment at its finest. What are your thoughts on these games? Tried any yet? If not, are you feeling motivated to do so now after watching all these netizens have fun?

