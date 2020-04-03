TikTok’s ‘play at home’ hashtag is top-quality entertainment. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:56 IST

Video-sharing application TikTok has got its users entertained all around. As India enters its 10th day into the lockdown, people may understandably be feeling a little agitated about being indoors for so long. So these new games on TikTok are not only keeping users engaged but also reminding them of the contribution they are making in the fight against novel coronavirus by staying at home.

All one has to do to access these games is to go onto the application, click on the plus sign at the centre bottom and then switch on the effect box. The games section there has new COVID-19 inspired games. Here is a TikToker explaining the same.

Many have taken part in these games and shared their videos with the hashtag ‘play at home’. Here are some such examples.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took part in the games himself

But he wasn’t the only one from Tinseltown who got involved. Shilpa Shetty also showcased her moves

Rannvijay Singh is channelling that Roadies energy into a different type of game. Watch

Can you beat Kunal Kemmu’s score?

Self-isolation doesn’t mean loneliness. Watch this entire family get involved in the games

You can play with your face

Or your hands

Even your nose can get involved if you want

Truly, this is entertainment at its finest. What are your thoughts on these games? Tried any yet? If not, are you feeling motivated to do so now after watching all these netizens have fun?