TikTok’s ‘play at home’ hashtag is top-quality entertainment. Watch
These new games on TikTok are keeping people engaged during their time at home.it-s-viral Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:56 IST
Video-sharing application TikTok has got its users entertained all around. As India enters its 10th day into the lockdown, people may understandably be feeling a little agitated about being indoors for so long. So these new games on TikTok are not only keeping users engaged but also reminding them of the contribution they are making in the fight against novel coronavirus by staying at home.
All one has to do to access these games is to go onto the application, click on the plus sign at the centre bottom and then switch on the effect box. The games section there has new COVID-19 inspired games. Here is a TikToker explaining the same.
@littlegloves
Kya ap quarantine mein bored 😑 feel kr rhe ho? ##littlekequicktips khelo mere sath ##playathome ##gharbaithoindia ##you2 ##littlegloves beat my score!♬ original sound - Shivani Kapila
Many have taken part in these games and shared their videos with the hashtag ‘play at home’. Here are some such examples.
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took part in the games himself
@riteishd ♬ original sound - riteishd
But he wasn’t the only one from Tinseltown who got involved. Shilpa Shetty also showcased her moves
@theshilpashetty
##playathome this is such a fun game.. Workout bhi hogaya . Can you beat this score??💪💪 ##fyp ##fun ##new ##tiktoklover ##fitness♬ original sound - theshilpashetty
Rannvijay Singh is channelling that Roadies energy into a different type of game. Watch
@rannvijaysingha
##playathome . But seriously we can beat the virus by staying at home. Please don’t go out. ##socialdistancing ##gocarona ##stayhomestaysafe ##rannvijay♬ original sound - Rannvijay Singha
Can you beat Kunal Kemmu’s score?
@kunalkemmu
##playathome this is not a game. It’s a workout. Try it.. ##stayhome ##staysafe ##beatthevirus♬ original sound - Kunal Kemmu
Self-isolation doesn’t mean loneliness. Watch this entire family get involved in the games
@awezdarbar
##playathome come on beat our score 😎 ##Atrangz ##LockDown ##TeraKyaHota♬ Tera Kya Hota - Nakash Aziz, Geet Sagar
You can play with your face
@urvashirautela
##submarinegame ##urvashirautela ##duet ##duetwithurvashi ##fyp ##fyp ##tiktok♬ original sound - vinny rowdy baby😎
Or your hands
@dhawal_kulkarni
Going back to the school days!! ##playathome ##bookcricket♬ original sound - Dhawal Kulkarni
Even your nose can get involved if you want
@realhinakhan ♬ original sound - Hina Khan
Truly, this is entertainment at its finest. What are your thoughts on these games? Tried any yet? If not, are you feeling motivated to do so now after watching all these netizens have fun?