Tiktok turns purple with this new challenge. Watch

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:00 IST

Tiktok is reeling with new challenges every week. The recent addition to that is the Purple shampoo challenge. Tiktok users have taken the Purple shampoo challenge to a trending scenario where women are seen putting purple coloured shampoo on their hair. Grabbing the shampoo bottle many women and men are emptying the whole bottle on their hair as part of the challenge. Some even showed their purple hair in the video.

The hashtag #PurpleShampooChallenge has over 70 million views! The purple shampoo is supposed to make the hair toned and not change it’s color.

The challenge was also taken up by women with brown hair.

This challenge was not only restricted to humans. Horses and even dogs participated in this challenge and came out with a well toned mane!

What do you think of this challenge?

