TikTok user gets harmonica stuck in mouth, it plays when she breaths. Watch

Unable to speak, she created a video montage with captions to explain her situation.

Feb 01, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mollie O’Brien shared her video on TikTok.
Mollie O'Brien shared her video on TikTok.
         

A TikTok user is going all sorts of viral due to an unusual – and somewhat bizarre - reason. Mollie O’Brien tried inserting a harmonica in her mouth and it ended up getting stuck inside. This rather serious situation, however, took a hilarious turn when she shared a video of the noises she made while breathing through it.

“Going to Cheo to get my harmonica removed,” with this caption she shared the video on TikTok.

Unable to speak, she created a video montage with captions to explain her situation. “Well... I shoved an entire harmonica in my mouth and it’s stuck now,” she wrote in the video. All these, while the harmonica plays with her every breath.

Take a look at the video:

@mollieobrien

going to cheo to get my harmonica removed... #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #dissapointment #failure #mymomdoesntloveme #idiot

♬ I just did a bad thing bill wurtz - cameron.tr

Since being shared some four days back, the video has garnered close to 1.7 million views. Additionally, it has also gathered over 1.4 lakh shares.

People had a lot to say about the video. While some joked, others empathized with her problem. There were also some who applauded her for taking the situation so sportingly.

“Nurse: So, what’s the problem here? Patient: *cries in harmonica*,” Joked a TikTok user. “Imagine trying to explain it to your parents,” wrote another. “I harmoni-can’t believe that happened,” joked yet another. “This is hands down the best TikTok video till now,” wrote a fourth.

Thankfully, she is now well after a dentist used special tools to remove the musical instrument from her mouth, reports Mirror.

