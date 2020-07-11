e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Tiny doggo takes huge dog for a walk, video is all kinds of adorable

Tiny doggo takes huge dog for a walk, video is all kinds of adorable

“Who needs pawrents when you’ve got a Louise to walk you,” reads the post’s caption.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 11, 2020 12:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two dogs Jasper and Louise.
The image shows the two dogs Jasper and Louise. (Instagram/@jasperthegoldenboy)
         

A video of two doggos, one tiny and one huge, is receiving all the love from people. These “Canadian pups living the dream in the big city”, named Jasper and Louise, have their own Instagram account where the video was shared. Now it has made many go “aww,” chances are you’ll do the same.

“Who needs pawrents when you’ve got a Louise to walk you,” reads the post’s caption. After seeing the video you’ll be inclined to agree as it shows the little one tightly holding the leash of the big one in its jaws. The entire video shows how they walk around while in that position and it’s indeed a delight to watch.

Take a look and get ready to catch yourself smiling:

With over 23,000 views and close to 3,400 likes, the video is adorable to say the least.

“What a patient older bro,” wrote an Instagram user praising Jasper. Expressing the same nothing another person called it “tolerant” too. “OMG! This is so adorable,” wrote a third. “How adorable are you too! Sending lots of love and tight squish,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Cat shows affection towards doggo friend in the most peculiar manner. Watch

tags
top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In