Tiny holiday surprise discovered in Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, New York. It's an owl

Tiny holiday surprise discovered in Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, New York. It’s an owl

Tiny surprise discovered in Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. An owl

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:59 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
New York
The image shows a Saw-whet owl.
The image shows a Saw-whet owl. (AP)
         

It wasn’t quite a partridge in a pear tree, but a worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found a holiday surprise — a tiny owl among the massive branches.

The little bird, now named what else but Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed, said Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, where the bird was taken.

Kalish said the bird is an adult male Saw-whet owl, one of the tiniest owls. It was taken to a veterinarian on Wednesday and got a clean bill of health.

A worker helping to get the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City found the tiny owl.
A worker helping to get the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City found the tiny owl. ( AP )

“He’s had a buffet of all-you-can-eat mice, so he’s ready to go,” she said.

She said the plan was to release the owl back to the wild this weekend.

The tree, a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, New York, in the central part of the state. The tree is put in place and then decorated over some weeks before being lit for the public in early December.

