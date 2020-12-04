e-paper
Toddler has the best reaction to being handed a remote as if it is a phone

Toddler has the best reaction to being handed a remote as if it is a phone

“He’s 3 with a WHOLE lot of personality,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Dec 04, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows someone handing a remote to the toddler.
The image shows someone handing a remote to the toddler. (Instagram/@__rapgawd)
         

If you’re searching for a fun and wholesome video, then look no further. This recording of a cute and clever toddler will leave you with a big smile on your face.

Posted by Instagram user @__rapgawd, this clip has been shared with a caption reading, “He’s 3 with a WHOLE lot of personality”. Watching the recording will probably make you agree with the statement.

“Hand your toddler the remote and tell them someone is on the phone for them,” reads the text on the screen. A parent goes over to a young boy sitting in the bed, playing on the phone. “Somebody’s on the phone for you,” they say.

The child initially stares at the remote for a few seconds with a blank expression on his face. What he does next may crack you up:

If you’re left giggling after watching this video, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 12,200 views. It has also garnered many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the smart kid. One person said, “I like how he kept us on our toes like ‘nah, I’m not about to talk into this remote.....SIKE! (Full conversation ensue)’”.

Another individual wrote, “Adorable. He’s perfect”. “Soooooo cute,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you chuckling too?

