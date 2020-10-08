Toddler in Hyderabad bags records for extraordinary memory skills

it-s-viral

A living testimony to the saying that age is just a number, one year and 9 months old toddler Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty of Hyderabad has secured his name in ‘World Book of Records’ and four other record books for having a sharp memory.

At this tender age, Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty has bagged 5 Records-- World Book of Records, India Book of Records, Telugu Book of Records, and two more National Records for his memory skills. He has shown to the world that not everything is a child’s play. Young Aadith, who hails from Hyderabad in the state of Telangana, has received accolades at this age to make his entire family proud.

Snehitha, Mother to Aadith, speaking to ANI said, “Aadith’s abilities have not only given him recognition locally, but his name has spread far and wide. Not only has he attained global recognition but also has been certified by the prestigious “World Book of Records”. When children of his age are busy learning nursery rhymes or listening to lullabies, Aadith can identify diverse images of colours, animals, flag, fruits, shapes and electronic home appliances.”

Aadith has a remarkable memory and an impeccable record worldwide of being able to recognize deities, car logos, colours, all English alphabets, domestic animals, wild animals, professions, body parts, flags, fruits, home appliances, and the list is inexhaustive, Snehita said.

“Our family wanted to test the child’s unique ability, and he was shown an image of the Indian flag. Soon after while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his speech on the occasion of the country’s Independence day, Aadith was found giving salutation to the Indian flag. We sooner realized that the child was indeed special as he could remember the flag only by seeing it once. Following this incident, he was shown the flags of many other countries and gradually he could recall all of them. At an age when a child finds difficulty in remembering all his toys, Aadith could recognize the flags and logos, a task which even adults find difficult,” she added.

Arun Sai Gourishetty, Father to Aadith Gourishetty speaking to ANI said, “We cannot be more proud of our little son’s gargantuan achievements. We believe that every child has uniqueness in him, which has to be nurtured with care and love. Aadith’s upbringing amidst his grandparents, who have always acted as the source of strength and motivation for the family, has helped him to overcome various challenges.”

“His natural ability to recognize things from their images was first spotted by his grandparents when they saw him identifying images of different Gods with ease. One evening when he sat in the puja room with his grandmother, she saw him instantly recognize the image of Sai Baba and Venkateshwar Swamy. It was discovered that Aadith could now identify the images of as many as 15 different deities. At various instances, he was asked to recall the names of deities and every time he did it effortlessly,” he said.

Toddler Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty of Karimnagar (Telangana) India gets honoured for being an extraordinary child with a sharp memory for recognizing objects, along with awe-inspiring memory to recognize countries flags, car logos, pictorial objects, and vehicles from shadows, mapping the professionals with tools, reciting and identifying the alphabets at the age of 1 year 9 months, said World Book of Records for Aadith.