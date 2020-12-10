e-paper
Tour of apartment reveals secret exit in kitchen, people have thoughts

Tour of apartment reveals secret exit in kitchen, people have thoughts

“Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door,” reads the caption of the video.

Dec 10, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
The image shows the kitchen of the house in question.
The image shows the kitchen of the house in question. (Twitter/@jamwilkes)
         

A video of a tour of an apartment shared on Twitter has now left people surprised and a little bit creeped out. The clip, shared by His Dark Materials actor Jamie Wilkes, shows a secret exit through the kitchen of the house.

“Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door,” Wilkes shared. The video shows Wilkes scanning the traditional looking kitchen until he pulls up one of the counter slabs. Then a secret staircase is revealed. Watch what happens next:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has already gathered more than 4.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of questions from people. While some asked “Why,” others wrote how the clip left them surprised. A few also expressed that they can’t decide the whole thing is creepy or cool.

“A bit creepy but they are really trying not to waste space,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s bizarre,” expressed another. “I can’t decide it is super creepy or super cool,” said a third. “This is insane,” shared a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

