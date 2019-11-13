e-paper
Truck full of live fish topples in Kanpur, locals go into looting frenzy. Watch

A truck overturned at the Panki and Vijay Nagar intersection in Kanpur causing the live fish to land on the road.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The live fish spilled on the road and created a chaotic situation.
The live fish spilled on the road and created a chaotic situation. (Screengrab)
         

On Tuesday morning Kanpur residents caught fishes from a very unusual place – a busy road. This ‘fishy’ situation occurred when a truck carrying a consignment of live fish toppled in the middle of the road.

The truck overturned at the Panki and Vijay Nagar intersection in Kanpur. The accident caused live fish to land all over the busy road and eventually sparked a looting frenzy among the bystanders. A video of the incident was captured and is now doing its rounds of the Internet.

In the video, people frantically pick up the squirming fishes from the road and store them into buckets or bags.

The video also made its way onto Twitter with several people sharing it on the micro-blogging site. Expectedly, people had a lot to say about this incident.

“Aaj to fish pakode khayenge sab log woh bhi free ki Machli ke...” jokingly wrote a Twitter user. “Aaj to maacchh bhoj hoga,” commented another. “Roadside maacher jhol,” wrote a third.

The chaotic situation halted the traffic in the area. Finally, policemen from Fazalganj and Armapur police stations removed the car from the area to manage the situation. Several hours after the removal of the truck, traffic returned to normal.

What do you think of this ‘fishy’ affair?

