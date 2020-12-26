TV network creates deepfake version of Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas speech, people share mixed reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 17:54 IST

British broadcasting network Channel 4 attracted mixed reactions after they shared a video imagining an alternate version of Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas speech. The video, shared on Twitter, has irked many and amused some. While there were those who called it “appalling,” some found it “hilarious.”

“Please be upstanding for an alternative Christmas message to round off this royally ridiculous year,” they wrote and shared the video on December 25.

“Deepfake technology is the frightening new frontier in the battle between misinformation and truth. This year’s Alternative Christmas Address – seemingly delivered by one of the most familiar and trusted figures in the nation – is a powerful reminder that we can no longer trust our own eyes,” said Channel 4 Director of Programmes Ian Katz in a press release.

“Deepfake technology can be used to create convincing, yet entirely fictional video content of people in the public eye, and therefore can be used to spread misinformation. With such advancements in technology enabling a slick and believable presentation of misinformation across all areas of life, from politics to public health, it’s never been more important to seek out trusted sources,” the press released also added.

Take a look at the clip:

Please be upstanding for an alternative Christmas message to round off this royally ridiculous year. #AltXmas pic.twitter.com/D2hYHgrTi9 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) December 25, 2020

The post received mixed reactions from people. While some considered it to be absolutely uncalled for, there were others who said it’s nothing but light-hearted comedy.

This is appalling. For a channel that highlights the dangers of fake news and doctored content online in its news output, it’s very disappointing to see it indulging in the same methods for ‘comedy’ and normalising the blurred lines. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) December 24, 2020

It’s a disgrace to Her Majesty. Show some respect and a little deference towards our sovereign. — Peter Fleming (@Peter_AFleming) December 24, 2020

This is very disrespectful — Sam Murray (@sammurraytory) December 23, 2020

Anyone outraged by this need to check in with themselves - it was mildly amusing and not in the least bit offensive — Malcolm Struthers (@M_Struthers) December 25, 2020

I thought it was brilliant. It showed our humour and had a brilliant message. The people that are offended are the ones that live in a bubble still, they believe what they see is the way it is and it isn't always. Stay safe x ♥️ x — The Richest man in the world (@cdigilbert) December 25, 2020

Awesome! I needed to be cheered up today and this really helped. Not only does it show our humour wonderfully it also has a message we all need to take in. Unfortunately in our new age, seeing is not always believing. Stay safe x ♥️ x — The Richest man in the world (@cdigilbert) December 25, 2020

In this year’s Christmas message, the 94-year-old monarch spoke about hope for the future. She also acknowledged the contributions of the Britons who are maintaining proper safety protocols amid the ongoing crisis. “Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has in many ways brought us closer,” the queen also said in her speech.