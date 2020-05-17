Tweeple sharing the ‘last normal photos’ from their camera roll may leave you feeling bittersweet

Updated: May 17, 2020 15:21 IST

It is no secret that with the ongoing situation, the lives of citizens around the world have changed drastically. Though some have taken this change in pace with a stride by picking up new hobbies, such as cooking, there is no denying that there may be newfound nostalgia for simplistic activities of the past that are presently on halt.

Now, people are sharing pictures of some such activities with the hashtag #lastnormalphoto and it has now taken over Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets from the micro-blogging site:

Hanging out with a Meerkat definitely looks fun!

Turns out my #LastNormalPhoto isn't all that normal 😅 pic.twitter.com/GyqjHwyevd — Dr Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) May 16, 2020

That is an extraordinarily cute looking prom dress. We hope this high-schooler gets to wear it either at her e-prom soon or at her actual prom later.

Was picking out my prom dress a few days before New Jersey started Quarantine #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/EHODoBZ1y9 — 🦋 Emma Loves Yuta Jaemin Jungwoo Taeyong 🦋 (@Emma___Loo) May 16, 2020

Any day is a good day to proclaim your affection for your loved ones.

One of my fave #lastnormalphoto ‘s was in February - a couple having their wedding photos taken to the backdrop of Tower Bridge. pic.twitter.com/xEvNIIXDrK — London girl (@Londoner_2019) May 16, 2020

As more and more classes move online, one can come to miss the chitter-chatter of the classroom, for sure.

The top hall at school with the early spring sunshine streaming through. I didn't realise it at the time but this would end up being my last day of normal teaching. #lastnormalphoto https://t.co/ksx6seGDXm pic.twitter.com/jSYwvwYN4H — Adam (@commonor_garden) May 16, 2020

Who doesn’t love a good day out on the beach?

The last ‘normal’ photo on my phone from before lockdown - a group swim on 9 March. #LastNormalPhoto pic.twitter.com/ngCh05Sl6c — 🇪🇺 Susan Kassab 🇪🇺 (@SueKassab) May 16, 2020

How did these photos make you feel? What would you share using the #lastnormalphoto?