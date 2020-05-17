e-paper
Tweeple sharing the ‘last normal photos’ from their camera roll may leave you feeling bittersweet

People reminisce about activities of the past that are presently on halt by sharing pictures on Twitter with the hashtag #lastnormalphoto.

May 17, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People are sharing pictures of some such activities with the hashtag #lastnormalphoto.
People are sharing pictures of some such activities with the hashtag #lastnormalphoto.(Twitter/@SueKassab)
         

It is no secret that with the ongoing situation, the lives of citizens around the world have changed drastically. Though some have taken this change in pace with a stride by picking up new hobbies, such as cooking, there is no denying that there may be newfound nostalgia for simplistic activities of the past that are presently on halt.

Now, people are sharing pictures of some such activities with the hashtag #lastnormalphoto and it has now taken over Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets from the micro-blogging site:

Hanging out with a Meerkat definitely looks fun!

That is an extraordinarily cute looking prom dress. We hope this high-schooler gets to wear it either at her e-prom soon or at her actual prom later.

Any day is a good day to proclaim your affection for your loved ones.

As more and more classes move online, one can come to miss the chitter-chatter of the classroom, for sure.

Who doesn’t love a good day out on the beach?

How did these photos make you feel? What would you share using the #lastnormalphoto?

