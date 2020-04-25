e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Tweeple talk about the strangest present they’ve ever given or received in this hilarious thread

Tweeple talk about the strangest present they’ve ever given or received in this hilarious thread

The responses to this question by American author Chuck Wending are bound to make you giggle.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:32 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet prompted tons of hilarious reactions online.
The tweet prompted tons of hilarious reactions online. (Twitter/@ChuckWendig)
         

Some say that gift-giving is an art and, as we all know, art is subjective. So what truly accounts for a good or bad gift? Well, tweeple have got their basket of experiences and are here to share what’s in it with you!

American author Chuck Wending asked his Twitter followers what the weirdest present they’d ever received or given was. Since its original posting on April 23, his tweet has garnered many cheeky responses. Some of them from rather well-known faces. The post currently also has almost 2,000 likes.

Here are some of the best responses from the micro-blogging application.

As Wending said, “Octagon love is real love”.

A highly strange and weirdly uncomfortable present!

American composer of the world-renowned musical Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda gave his two cents on the topic as well.

“Oh man, I’m so glad I remembered this. When we were little, my sister got a small, empty gumball machine, filled it with m&ms, wrapped it and put it under the Xmas tree for me. A few weeks later on Christmas morning, I opened it and 50 million ants came pouring out. I screamed a lot”, read one comment on the thread. We didn’t even know you could gift-wrap childhood trauma!

Friendships are so ‘maghacal’!

Truly what a fine-looking gentleman!

This tweet was wild from start to finish! Don’t you think? 

If these responses made you giggle, be sure to head onto Twitter to read more! Additionally, if you have any strange gift-related stories now is the time to share them with other netizens. After all, that’s how laughs grow.

