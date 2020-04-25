Tweeple talk about the strangest present they’ve ever given or received in this hilarious thread

Some say that gift-giving is an art and, as we all know, art is subjective. So what truly accounts for a good or bad gift? Well, tweeple have got their basket of experiences and are here to share what’s in it with you!

American author Chuck Wending asked his Twitter followers what the weirdest present they’d ever received or given was. Since its original posting on April 23, his tweet has garnered many cheeky responses. Some of them from rather well-known faces. The post currently also has almost 2,000 likes.

Here are some of the best responses from the micro-blogging application.

As Wending said, “Octagon love is real love”.

This was an excellent gift from a six-year-old 😂https://t.co/xu5CLpeaTm — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) April 23, 2020

A highly strange and weirdly uncomfortable present!

A switchblade from a guy I went on a date with — Amina Akhtar (@Drrramina) April 23, 2020

American composer of the world-renowned musical Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda gave his two cents on the topic as well.

Rita Moreno sent me a chocolate gun after seeing Hamilton. It’s still in the freezer. How do you frame a chocolate gun? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 23, 2020

“Oh man, I’m so glad I remembered this. When we were little, my sister got a small, empty gumball machine, filled it with m&ms, wrapped it and put it under the Xmas tree for me. A few weeks later on Christmas morning, I opened it and 50 million ants came pouring out. I screamed a lot”, read one comment on the thread. We didn’t even know you could gift-wrap childhood trauma!

Friendships are so ‘maghacal’!

My son gave this throw blanket to one of his longtime friends. It’s printed with a text conversation they had late one night.



She’s the drunk "akkahaw" lover. He’s the sober one in yellow. pic.twitter.com/nmbTWqiQDj — 🌷 Margo of the Springtime 🌷 (@NinjitsuPrincss) April 23, 2020

Truly what a fine-looking gentleman!

This fine gentleman. And he is awesome. pic.twitter.com/E0agYfp1Op — Jude Wright (@tothepanopticon) April 23, 2020

This tweet was wild from start to finish! Don’t you think?

When I was 12 a neighbour boy tried to give me a bag of jellyfish. After I spurned his advances he threw them at our windows. I chased him off with a spray bottle of milk and water I claimed was filled with bleach. He screamed like his face was melting and I enjoyed it immensely. — Kimberly VanderHorst (@Kymburleev) April 23, 2020

If these responses made you giggle, be sure to head onto Twitter to read more! Additionally, if you have any strange gift-related stories now is the time to share them with other netizens. After all, that’s how laughs grow.