Home / It's Viral / Tweeple were asked to name a dish they couldn’t understand why others liked. Here are the answers

Tweeple were asked to name a dish they couldn’t understand why others liked. Here are the answers

Zomato India posted the question on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:27 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tweeple didn't hold back while sharing their answers.
Tweeple didn’t hold back while sharing their answers.
         

When it comes to food, everyone has their own preferences. Some like a specific dish prepared in a certain way. Others may have their choices in terms of what dish goes best with which other item. However, there are some dishes that are enjoyed by many and there will still be those who don’t like them at all.

Well, that’s the question tweeted by Zomato India on 12 hours ago. “What’s that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much,” they shared on their official Twitter handle. Of course, tweeple didn’t hold back while sharing their answers.

Here’s what Zomato India tweeted:

The post, since being shared, has collected quite a few replies and many others have even reacted to the answers shared.

“Paneer dishes,” replied an individual. Someone promptly replied to the tweet with:

These individuals said....

A few also mentioned Rajma Chawal. How do you feel about that?

Another dish mentioned is...

Among the other things named are momos, gulab jamun and even chai.

What do you think about these dishes and which one would you mention?

