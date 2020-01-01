e-paper
Twitter floods with wishes on New Year 2020

Twitter floods with wishes on New Year 2020

#Happy2020 trended on Twitter, with tweeple going gung-ho about 2020.

Jan 01, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Twitterati across the world posted congratulatory messages and warm wishes to usher in 2020, which were tinged with a dash of nostalgia for the year gone by.

From promising to start eating healthy food to maintaining a positive mindset, many Twitter users gave realistic expectations.

#Happy2020 trended on Twitter, with tweeple going gung-ho about 2020 as they were introspective about what went on in 2019.

One user wrote, “Happy everyday! Wish that we can have and hold a 2020 filled with blessings, happiness, sparkles, health and serenity.”

“Happy New Year! May the New Year bring you the warmth of love and a light to guide your path to a positive destination,” wrote another user.

A Twitter user added, “I just read something that said ‘always remember to compare yourself to who you were yesterday, not someone else today’ and that’s the energy that I’m going to be taking into 2020.”

Another user posted a poetic comment: “A New Year Is Unfolding, Like a Blossom, With Petals Curled Tightly, Concealing the Beauty Within. #Happy2020.”

One tweet read, “For a whole New Year full of beauty, care, affection, amazement and joy in every little thing. Like a Pacinian Galaxy. #Happy2020.”

One user wished: “May the lights of Christmas keep burning in your heart in the New Year. #Happy2020.”

A user posted motivational wishes and wrote, “Enjoying this life, one day, one step at a time. There is no race to the finish line, 2019 has been a year of growth, I suspect 2020 is going to be BIG #HappyNewYear ahead.”

A philosophical tweet went thus: “2019... thank you for everything. My love to all of you. Each and every one. 2020 is going to be remarkable year in every way possible for everyone. Let’s rise &amp; shine together. #Happy2020.”

