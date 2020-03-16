Twitter users confused by this rare slow-moving creature. Can you guess what it is?

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 17:31 IST

Step back Chameleon, this creature can give you a run for your money when it comes to camouflage! In fact, this animal is so crafty at disguising itself that many can’t guess what it truly is.

This video, by Maria Chacon which is almost 45 second long, was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. He guessed that his almost 94,000 followers would be baffled by this rare dainty creature. And right he was!

The recently posted video already has more than 7,100 views and 900 likes along with almost 300 retweets.

#Nature has filled every detail with precisel. Details which many a times we don't observe. Video by Maria Chacon. Believe me you have never seen such creature till now. #AmazingNature pic.twitter.com/jy0h9za8o0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

People on the thread were so amazed by the slow movement and intricate body structure of this animal that they couldn’t help but enquire about its existence. One user said, “What’s the name of this?” While another similarly asked, “Wow...What’s That?”

Other’s diligently participated in the thread trying to place their bets on the nature of this tiny beast. Here are some of Twitter’s best guesses on what this creature which looks like it is made up spun sugar, could be.

Woww amazing.. looks like skeleton of grasshopper sir..🦗🦗 — Guru..🐜🐜 (@wanderrringmind) March 16, 2020

Incredible!!!

Looks like a grasshopper made up of real grass. — Raag (@Raag64705711) March 16, 2020

I think this is a lichen Katydid. https://t.co/CcOZUbi19V — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 16, 2020

Some guesses were more ‘out there’ than others, with one user saying

ye alien hai..Please call isro and IISc 😅 — T A R U N K U M A R (@_tarunreal) March 16, 2020

While Kaswan himself has not explicitly stated what the name of the insect is, according to the Twitter thread the closest guess is ‘lichen katydid’.

One users was more interested in the elaborateness of this animal’s anatomy rather than its actual classification. They asked “Where are its internal organs. Marvellous Nature!”

It is always interesting to see a thread where Twitter users discuss and share information about the marvellous mysteries of nature! What do you think about this?