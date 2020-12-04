Understanding without words: Father’s touching interaction with son may leave you teary-eyed

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:41 IST

Whilst parents mould a child’s understanding of the world, it seems like there is a lot they can learn from their offsprings as well. This notion is illustrated most movingly by a Reddit post. Reading the wholesome share, which documents an exchange between a father and his young son, may leave you teary-eyed.

Posted on the subreddit ‘India’ on December 2, this share is titled, “My little kid is teaching me critical aspects of relationships. Tip #1: Understanding without words”.

“This Monday, it was a mini-crisis at work from home. Lots of pending mails, new video calls, new interns, power cut, slow internet and more. I had just 7 minutes to complete my lunch, and I was actually running a marathon against time,” begins the post. It then goes onto say, “As I gulped down my 4th bite, my 1.9 yrs son came running towards me, full excited, with hands stretched out, a cunning smile as if he was demanding the food which I was eating. He has started doing this lately, but that was not the time. I scolded him, rather harshly, and he suddenly stopped”.

The toddler then started to cry. However, after being consoled by his dad, the child did something which may leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling in your chest. Check out what happens next in the post below:

Since being shared, this post has accumulated many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Redditors had to say about it. One person said, “I love kids. They are the best this world has to offer”.

Another individual wrote, “I needed this post. I wish for you more of such memorable moments with your family”. “Damn those onion-cutting ninjas,” read one comment under the post. Are you feeling the effects of that ‘onion cutting Jutsu’ as well? Don’t worry, this share is definitely a tear-jerker.

What are your thoughts on this post?