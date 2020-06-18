e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video of a herd of bison rushing through a road is scarily fascinating. Watch

Video of a herd of bison rushing through a road is scarily fascinating. Watch

Though old, the video again came into the limelight after recently being shared on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a herd of bison on a street.
The image shows a herd of bison on a street. (Screengrab)
         

The Internet is a treasure trove of various kinds of videos. There are some clips that scare us and some which capture our fascination. However, once in a while we also come across those videos that have the capability of evoking both the reactions in us – to be precise these are the videos which are scarily fascinating. Just like the clip of a Bison stampede which is hair-raising and amazing in equal parts.

Though old, the video again came into the limelight after recently being shared on Twitter. “Meanwhile in the Yellowstone National Park,” Twitter user Ken Rutkowski wrote while sharing the video.

What does the clip exactly show? Watch for yourself but we would advise you to turn your volume up: 

Since being shared just two days ago, the video has already gone all kinds of viral. Till now it has gathered over 2.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to one lakh likes and about 24,000 retweets.

There were many who used GIFs to express their reactions:

“The best thing I have seen in weeks,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s amazing, scary, and beautiful. Pure nature,” wrote another. “One thing you guys noticed, how calm they are. They are in a herd but have not disturbed the vehicles around them. They are much more civilized than humans,” tweeted a third and there were many who expressed the same notion.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
India, China to deal with border incident in ‘just’ manner: Beijing
India, China to deal with border incident in ‘just’ manner: Beijing
India says priority at UNSC will be to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation
India says priority at UNSC will be to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation
Railways terminates contract with Beijing firm, cites ‘poor’ performance
Railways terminates contract with Beijing firm, cites ‘poor’ performance
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
WHO official says malaria drug won’t stop coronavirus deaths
WHO official says malaria drug won’t stop coronavirus deaths
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In