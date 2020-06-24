Video of a parrot obsessing over a doorknob will make you smile. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:22 IST

The online world is dominated with videos of cats and dogs winning people over. However, every now and then, videos from the bird world also grace the Internet which leave us with a huge smile on our face. Case in point is the video of this parrot name Schiele who is obsessed with something very unusual – doorknob.

Shared on the joint Instagram profile of the bird and its sibling, the video shows Schiele using its beck on a shiny white doorknob.

“Yep, Schiele’s obsession with door handles continues,” reads the post’s caption. “I don’t know if it’s because it’s shiny or because it’s too glossy for her to sink her beak in it to pull it apart, but she is OBSESSED with this door handle today,” it further adds.

Take a look at the video which is equal parts cute and funny:

With close to 14,000 views, the video has gathered tons of reactions from people. There were several who tried to guess why the bird is obsessed with doorknob.

“She is trying her absolute best to find where you’ve hidden that lock mechanism!” wrote an Instagram user. “Maybe she’s trying to imitate turning a doorknob after seeing you do it,” guessed another. “Omg look at that little tongue ... so cuteee,” excitedly wrote a third.

“Maybe she tastes something and we don’t know about it,” wrote a user of Instagram and it can very well be the case. “I know birds do tend to like shiny things, but it’s so interesting that out of all the other things you get in a house, she has somehow noticed door handles more! Bless her heart,” expressed another.

Whatever the reason may be, we must thank Schiele for giving us something which makes for such a delightful watch. What do you think of the video?