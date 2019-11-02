Adorable video of baby pangolin with its mother is a perfect Saturday treat for you

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:04 IST

For today’s edition of adorable-animal-video, we present you with a clip of a newly born pangopup with its mother. There’s a chance that the clip, which has created quite a stir among many, will cheer you up.

Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows the newborn baby pangolin in its mother’s embrace. The little one also moves a little as if to get out of its mother’s hold and venture out its surroundings.

“One day old Pangolin baby with mother,” Nanda wrote while sharing the video. “Something to cheer about from the depressing news of late, as [pangolins are] the most poached mammal in the world,” he added referring to the fact that these animals are often hunted for their meat.

In the video, the mother pangolin has a dark scaly exterior but the baby has a whitish appearance. Nanda explains the difference by writing that at birth the scales of a pangopup appear soft and white. With time, however, the scales harden and get darker in colour.

One day old Pangolin baby with mother. Something to cheer about from the depressing news of late, as the most poached mammal in the world. At birth the scales are soft & white which becomes hardened & dark with time. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/3N71gWK9DL — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 1, 2019

Since being shared, the video has piqued people’s curiosity. They have dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

Please tell me pangolin population is increasing!! — Apoorv Das (@DasApoorv) November 1, 2019

Good job sir, at least some body is thinking to save these creatures — Sambit Samal (@sambitsamal) November 1, 2019

Good job — mdamsel1 (@mdamsel11) November 1, 2019

Last month, villagers in Madhya Pradesh mistook this rare mammal for a crocodile. The forest department later recued the animal and released it at a safe place.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 12:18 IST