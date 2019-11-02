e-paper
Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Adorable video of baby pangolin with its mother is a perfect Saturday treat for you

Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows the newborn baby pangolin in its mother’s embrace.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared, the video of the baby pangolin has piqued people’s curiosity.
Since being shared, the video of the baby pangolin has piqued people’s curiosity. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

For today’s edition of adorable-animal-video, we present you with a clip of a newly born pangopup with its mother. There’s a chance that the clip, which has created quite a stir among many, will cheer you up.

Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows the newborn baby pangolin in its mother’s embrace. The little one also moves a little as if to get out of its mother’s hold and venture out its surroundings.

“One day old Pangolin baby with mother,” Nanda wrote while sharing the video. “Something to cheer about from the depressing news of late, as [pangolins are] the most poached mammal in the world,” he added referring to the fact that these animals are often hunted for their meat.

In the video, the mother pangolin has a dark scaly exterior but the baby has a whitish appearance. Nanda explains the difference by writing that at birth the scales of a pangopup appear soft and white. With time, however, the scales harden and get darker in colour.

Since being shared, the video has piqued people’s curiosity. They have dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

Last month, villagers in Madhya Pradesh mistook this rare mammal for a crocodile. The forest department later recued the animal and released it at a safe place.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 12:18 IST

