Villagers thought it’s a crocodile, it turned out to be this rare animal

To safeguard pangolin species, India has accorded the highest levels of protection to it under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Oct 17, 2019
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Neemuch
This nocturnal animal feeds mainly on ants and termites (representational image).
This nocturnal animal feeds mainly on ants and termites (representational image).
         

The forest department in Madhya Pradesh has rescued a pangolin from a village in Neemuch district, an official said on Thursday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Satish Kumar said the department received information on Wednesday that a pangolin was spotted in Baman Bardi village under Ratangarh Range of the district.

“The villagers initially mistook this rare mammal for a crocodile. But on reaching the village, the forest team found that it was a pangolin,” he said. The rescued animal would be released at a safer place, he added.

According to the DFO, to safeguard pangolin species, India has accorded the highest levels of protection to it under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“Hunting of this scaly creature is banned and a special task force (STF) has also been set up in the state for its protection,” Kumar said.

This nocturnal animal feeds mainly on ants and termites, he said, adding that due to some misconceptions, people kill the animal to use its scales to make traditional medicines.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 17:17 IST

