Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Video of dog driving a bike with two pillion riders goes viral. Watch

Though it’s not clear who captured the video, it’s now creating quite a stir among people.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video is now being shared across different social media platforms.
The video is now being shared across different social media platforms. (Twitter/@klara_sjo)
         

From unbelievable to insane, people are dropping all sorts of comments to describe a video involving a dog and a bike that is going all kinds of viral on social media.

The clip, which is doing its rounds on sites like Twitter and reddit, shows a dog driving a bike – with two paws on the handle and two below it. The clip also shows two men riding pillion.

Though it’s not clear who captured the video, it’s now creating quite a stir among people and that’s clear from the different comments it received. While commenting a few suggested that the video was captured somewhere in Brazil.

However, before knowing what else people wrote, take a look at the video that has baffled many:

Collectively, the video has gathered thousands of views and hundreds of comments on social media. While some were surprised by the entire incident, others reacted in a hilarious way. There were also a few who commented that the dog is doing a great job but it should wear a helmet. A few pointed out that the video captures an unsafe incident.

“The dog also needs a helmet,” wrote a reddit user. “This is insanely unsafe,” commented another. “First rule of dog driving school, don’t let your dog drive. Second rule of dog driving school, if you are going to let your dog drive, wear a helmet,” advised a third.

“This is so cute but also gives me anxiety,” commented a fourth. “Don’t you dare call that dog an idiot. The people yes, but that doggy is a smart boi,” commented a fifth while defending the four-legged rider.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about this unusual video?

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 11:37 IST

