Video of dog using the bathroom impresses netizens. Watch

“Manners are not that hard,” says the caption shared on Reddit along with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:45 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video was originally posted by animal trainer Omar von Muller and features his dog named Monkey.
The video was originally posted by animal trainer Omar von Muller and features his dog named Monkey.
         

Remember the dog who won the Internet after a video showed him playing hide and seek with a little kid. Well, another video of that dog has caught the attention of people on Reddit. The video shows the dog using the bathroom like a pro. People on Reddit are completely impressed with this well-mannered dog and chances are you will be too.

“Manners are not that hard,” says the caption shared with the video. The video was originally posted earlier this year in May but has managed to impress people all over again. It was posted by animal trainer Omar von Muller and features his dog named Monkey.

In the video the dog can be seen using the toilet perfectly which includes lifting the lid and flushing it. Watch the video below:

Click To Expand

Shared 14 hours ago, the video has collected over 25,000 upvotes and several comments on Reddit. From praising the dog to cracking some jokes, here’s how people responded to the video.

“Why is this dog better at using a human toilet than half the people I work with?” posted an individual. “The dog’s face at the end - ‘did I do a good job?’” commented another.

“What a good boy!” wrote a third. “Give that boy a treat!” added another and we completely agree.

Here’s the original video:

What do you think about the video and Monkey?

