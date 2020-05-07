e-paper
This hide and seek playing doggo is an ideal lockdown buddy. You’d want him as your friend too

So he may sneak a peek here or there to see where his human has run off to, but his intentions seem pure.

May 07, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Monkey waits while his friend finds a place to hide.
Monkey waits while his friend finds a place to hide. (Instagram/omarvonmuller)
         

Keeping tiny humans entertained during the lockdown can be quite the task for parents. But this kid possibly has the best mate to give her company. A video posted on Instagram shows the kid playing a game of hide and seek with her quarantine buddy - a dog named Monkey.

The video shows the girl suggesting the game to Monkey. She even asks him to go count while she finds a decent place to hide. The doggo seems more than happy to be the seeker. So he may sneak a peek here or there to see where his human has run off to, but his intentions seem totally pure.

Of course once he does go to look for his friend, it takes him no time to find her.

Watch the two in action below:

Monkey's quarantine games. STAY SAFE, STAY HOME!

The video has won over a lot of people and Monkey has got himself quite a few fans.

“In all my entire life, I didn’t see a dog so smart like this one! It’s impressive how he can learn everything. Beautiful work done! Congrats and big love for Monkey!” comments an Instagram user. “That peekaboo in between… he’s so adorable,” posts another. “Absolutely precious,” writes a third.

What do you think of Monkey and his human?

