Video of golden retriever freaking out over tiny hair clip is a must watch

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:11 IST

Dogs make the Internet, the world and our lives so much better. Take for example this video of a golden retriever pup. His video is going all kinds of viral thanks to his amusing reaction to a tiny little hair clip. If you love dogs, this video will make you thoroughly delighted.

The pup is named Tucker and he has his own Instagram page that’s handled by mom Courtney Budzyn. “Loobsters is definitely food, NOT frens. Almost snip snapped my hekkin floof off,” says the caption for this viral video.

It shows Tucker sniffing the clip, trying to bite it and even jumping away from it as if it were to attack him. What makes the clip funnier is the captions on the video written from little Tucker’s perspective.

Watch the video:

The post, shared on August 3, has garnered over 1.8 lakh views and more than 3.5 lakh ‘likes’ - and still very much counting.

People are completely in love with Tucker.

“I’m in the library, writing a history paper and this just made my day so much happier,” says one Instagram user. “Oh my god. I lub him so much, Linda,” says second. “Hello friends! You’re the best boy of all and your mom is simply brilliant. Love me some Tucker and Linda,” says third

What do you think about the video?

