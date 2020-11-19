e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video of how woman wakes up her hearing-impaired dog is giving people the feels

Video of how woman wakes up her hearing-impaired dog is giving people the feels

“’I was napping but this... THIS is better’,” posted an individual imagining the dog’s perspective.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 16:21 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the doggo waking up in an adorable way.
The image shows the doggo waking up in an adorable way.(Reddit/@u/NewCarthagea)
         

A wholesome video of a pet parent and their doggo is bringing joy to many on Reddit. The clip shows how a woman wakes up her hearing impaired doggo. The doggo’s reaction to being woken up like this is what makes it a wholesome watch.

The 12-second-long clip has been posted by Reddit user NewCarthagea. In the video, the doggo can be seen sleeping soundly on a couch. Its pet parent then puts her hand right in front of the sleeping doggo’s nose. The pooch immediately opens its eyes and wags it tail. It seems happy with the scratches it receives.

How to wake up a deaf dog from r/aww

Posted some nine hours ago, the clip has collected over 65,000 upvotes and lots of comments.

“’I was napping but this... THIS is better’,” posted an individual imagining the dog’s perspective. “Made me feel real good seeing how sweet and simple it is for this little guy to wake up happy,” wrote another.

“Omg I love this so much. When my Mocha was getting older and losing her hearing, I would put my hand by Mocha’s nose. Sometimes Mocha kept her eyes closed while wiggling her nose and tail. Then Mocha opened her eyes. These memories bring me so much joy,” commented a third sharing their own experience. “Oh my god this made me so happy,” reacted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

tags
top news
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Aakash Chopra explains why big auctions might ‘change story’ for MI
Aakash Chopra explains why big auctions might ‘change story’ for MI
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In