Video of man picking golf ball from alligator's tail may make you shudder. Watch

Video of man picking golf ball from alligator’s tail may make you shudder. Watch

A video included in the post shows Downes’ brother slowly approaching the alligator from behind as a golf ball can be spotted just beside the reptile’s tail.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:11 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man approaching the alligator.
The image shows the man approaching the alligator.(Facebook/@Kyle Downes)
         

It is safe to say that alligators can easily scare one. This post shared by Facebook user Kyle Downes of an encounter with an alligator in Florida, is however, an exception.

“Free drop?” reads the caption shared by Downes. A video included in the post shows Downes’ brother slowly approaching the alligator from behind as a golf ball can be spotted just beside the reptile’s tail. The man carefully and quickly picks the ball up due to which the alligator hurriedly rushes back to the lake.

The incident, captured in the Coral Oaks golf course, Florida features the resident crocodile of the golf course named Charlie, reports NBC2.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on December 14, the post has garnered many reactions along with 21,000 views for the shocking video. While most expressed their horror at the incident, some found Downes’ action to be brave.

“Oh my God I can’t believe you did that,” wrote a Facebook user. “Seriously! What were you thinking?” commented another. “The golfer has quite a tail to tell,” said a third.

“Oh my gosh! That’s some courage. I think you should get a hole on 1 on that shot!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post?

