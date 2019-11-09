Video of people singing Shabad Kirtan on Great Wall of China wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Nov 09, 2019

A video showing a group of people singing Shabad Kirtan on the Great Wall of China is creating quite a stir among people on Twitter. Shared by a user of the micro-blogging site, the video is now being termed as heart warming by many. There’s a chance that the clip will end up winning your heart too.

“I was in Beijing for this Gurpurab, and had the incredible luck of experiencing this! Shabad Kirtan on the Great Wall of China!” wrote the Twitter user.” That’s one way of getting over the homesickness haha,” the Twitter user further added.

In the video, a group of people sings while sitting on the floor of the Great Wall of China. Accompanied by only harmoniums and a tabla set, it’s the intense and unified voices of the singers which will tug at your heartstrings.

The unusual video has captured attention of many on Twitter. From “amazing” to “lovely,” people have dropped all sorts of comments on the video.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. This year Gurpurab will take place on November 12.

What do you think of the video?