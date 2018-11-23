Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018: Significance of the sacred day of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. It is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs and is celebrated all over the world. This year Gurpurab will take place on November 23.

Celebrations go on for three days and devotees visit Gurdwaras, seeking the blessings of Guru Nanak, eat langar and decorate their homes with diyas and lights. The festival serves as a reminder to devotees to follow the teachings and serve people.

Guru Nanak’s birth is celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima as per Hindu lunar calendar. The tithi begins at 12:53 pm on November 22 and ends at 11:09 am on November 23, 2018. Celebrations start at Amrit Vela or between 3 am to 6am, when devotees recite hymns followed by kirtan or recital of scriptures.

Akhand Path or a 48-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib at gurudwaras is held two days prior to the festival. Devotees carry a palanquin of the holy book and sing prayers.

Special langars are organised which are open to devotees from all faiths. It features the signature Kada Prasad made using flour, ghee and sugar.

