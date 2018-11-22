Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018 Wishes:Here are Guru Nanak Dev quotes, whatsapp messages, SMS’s, images

Guru Nanak Gurpurab is commemorated to celebrate the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. The date of the celebrations change every year, depending upon the Indian lunar calendar. It is one of the most important festivals which are celebrated by Sikhs all over the world.

The celebrations go on for three days and during this time devotees make it a point to visit Gurdwaras, seeking the blessings of Guru Nanak, eating langar and decorating their homes with diyas and lights.

This year Gurpurab shall take place on November 23.

Here are some wishes we can send to family and friends:

May Waheguru

bestow his blessings upon you

Best Wishes on

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday

Satguru Nanak Pargateya

Mitti Dund Jag Chanan Hoya,

Aap ji nu Sri Guru Nanak Devji

De Gurpurab dian Lakh-Lakh Vadaiyan

HAPPY GURPURAB....!!

Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai

Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar!

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May you find happiness and peace with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Happy Gurunanak Jayanti

Jyo kar suraj nikleya..

Tare chupe haner ploa..

Miti dhund jag chanan hoa..

Kaal taarn guru nanak aiya..

Gurpurb Dee Lakh Lakh Wadai..!!

“Nanak Naam chardi Kala

Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala”

On Guru Nanak Devji’s Birthday

wishing Babajis blessings be with you.

Nanak Nich kahe vichaar,

Waria na jaava ek waar,

Jo tud bhave sai bhali kaar,

Tu sada salamat nirankaar

Gurpurb Dee Lakh Lakh Wadai..!!

On this auspicious occasion of the birthday of

Guru Nanak Dev Ji,

I wish to convey you all my heartiest congratulations..!!

Happy GURPURAB...!!

“Sabhna jiya ka ek daataa

so mai visar na jaaee”

May Guru Nanak Birthday

Enlighten your heart & mind

with knowledge & sanctity

Happy Guru Nanak Jyanti!

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore- Guru Nanak

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 09:48 IST