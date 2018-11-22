Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018 Wishes:Here are Guru Nanak Dev quotes, whatsapp messages, SMS’s, images
Guru Nanak Gurpurab is commemorated to celebrate the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. The date of the celebrations change every year, depending upon the Indian lunar calendar. It is one of the most important festivals which are celebrated by Sikhs all over the world.
The celebrations go on for three days and during this time devotees make it a point to visit Gurdwaras, seeking the blessings of Guru Nanak, eating langar and decorating their homes with diyas and lights.
This year Gurpurab shall take place on November 23.
May Waheguru
bestow his blessings upon you
Best Wishes on
Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday
Satguru Nanak Pargateya
Mitti Dund Jag Chanan Hoya,
Aap ji nu Sri Guru Nanak Devji
De Gurpurab dian Lakh-Lakh Vadaiyan
HAPPY GURPURAB....!!
Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai
Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar!
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
May you find happiness and peace with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Happy Gurunanak Jayanti
Jyo kar suraj nikleya..
Tare chupe haner ploa..
Miti dhund jag chanan hoa..
Kaal taarn guru nanak aiya..
Gurpurb Dee Lakh Lakh Wadai..!!
“Nanak Naam chardi Kala
Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala”
On Guru Nanak Devji’s Birthday
wishing Babajis blessings be with you.
Nanak Nich kahe vichaar,
Waria na jaava ek waar,
Jo tud bhave sai bhali kaar,
Tu sada salamat nirankaar
Gurpurb Dee Lakh Lakh Wadai..!!
On this auspicious occasion of the birthday of
Guru Nanak Dev Ji,
I wish to convey you all my heartiest congratulations..!!
Happy GURPURAB...!!
“Sabhna jiya ka ek daataa
so mai visar na jaaee”
May Guru Nanak Birthday
Enlighten your heart & mind
with knowledge & sanctity
Happy Guru Nanak Jyanti!
Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore- Guru Nanak
