Video showing red pasta dosa sparks mixed reaction among tweeple. Seen it yet?

Video showing red pasta dosa sparks mixed reaction among tweeple. Seen it yet?

Finished with an insane amount of cheese, this red pasta dosa is something to look at.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:10 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This bizarre fusion dish has also sparked mixed reactions among netizens.
This bizarre fusion dish has also sparked mixed reactions among netizens.(Twitter@India_Maharaj)
         

Tangy, delicious and spicy - red sauce pasta is a go-to dish at most hangouts. Light and tasty dosa is also a beloved dish enjoyed by many. So, would putting these two dishes together be a good idea? If you’re finding it hard to imagine what this dish would be like, just watch this video. It shows this special dish being prepared. After the likes of oreo ice-cream filled samosa and chocolate dosas, this bizarre fusion dish has also sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

The 57-second-long clip shows an individual preparing dosa on a flat pan. After buttering the dosa base, the person goes on to put on veggies, a red sauce, lots of cream, mayonnaise and boiled pasta as the filling for the dosa. Finished with an insane amount of cheese, this red pasta dosa is something to look at.

Check out the dish:

Posted on August 22, the clip has garnered over 2 lakh views and tons of mixed reactions from netizens. While some showed interest in trying out the new type of dosa, many found the bizarre fusion dish to be totally absurd.

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this pasta dosa?

