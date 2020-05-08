Samosa filled with Oreo ice cream, anyone? Hat-ke dish divides tweeple

it-s-viral

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:16 IST

Remember that peppy song from Mr and Mrs Khiladi - Jab Tak Rahega Samose Mein Aloo? Well, going by the lyrics further, it may be time for Shalu to move on. Because there isn’t aloo in samosa anymore.

An aspiring chef has posted pictures of his dish that are collecting quite opposing views on the micro-blogging site. His dish is the humble samosa but one filled with Oreo ice cream instead.

Hamza Gulzar tweeted pictures of his special dish that brings two things people love together.

Orea ice cream samosa anyone? 🍦🥄 pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO — Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

But was this aspiring chef too preoccupied with whether or not he could that he didn’t stop to think if he should? People on Twitter are definitely divided.

The tweet, since May 4, has collected over 2,800 likes and more than 350 retweets - counting. The comments on the post are a mixed bag of reactions ranging from shock, dismay to amazed and impressed.

“You’re banned from the kitchen,” posted an individual. “Don’t judge a samosa by its cover,” posted another. Wise words for sure. “Is this allowed?” asked yet another.

“It looks good though. I’d eat it,” commented a Twitter user. “I think if the samosa was sugared it’d be pretty nice. Eccentric but nice,” wrote another, a suggestion Gulzar seemed happy to incorporate.

oooo good idea!! thank you very much — Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

Here’s another suggestion:

omg that's such a good idea.. will look into it!! — Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

You’re probably wondering the same thing this woman asked. The chef posted the answer:

flash fry! high temperature, 20-30 seconds, ice cream frozen well, it doesnt melt then! — Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

Here’s a reaction that was liked by many:

The dish may sound a little odd but wouldn’t hurt to try it, right? So where do you stand in this Oreo ice cream filled samosa debate? Happy to try it or no thank you?