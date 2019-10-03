e-paper
Chocolate dosa irks Twitter just as much as sweet Maggi did

Shared on September 30, the video shows someone preparing dosa using butter and chocolate syrup along with some other ingredients.

Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity!” this is what a Twitter user wrote while sharing a video of someone preparing chocolate dosa. The video has now sparked a wave of reactions among people and irked many. There is a chance that it will displease you too.

Shared on September 30, the video shows someone preparing dosa using butter and chocolate syrup along with some other ingredients - cashews, almond, dry grapes, and cherries.

Take a look:

Previously, a similar video showing a woman preparing Maggi with milk and rose petals went viral and disgusted many. The video of chocolate dosa too attracted similar reactions from tweeple.

While some jokingly suggested other flavours of dosa, a few simply wrote “disgusting.” There were also those, who were angry with this particular version and accused that the clip shows “how to murder” dosa.

“Khoya aur Milkmaid bhi daal deta,” commented a Twitter user. “This is not food, this is stupidity. Feel free to argue,” tweeted another. “Report this video and delete this from internet!! Also, anyone knows how to erase memory from brain?” wrote another. “Who’s going to put stop to such atrocities?” tweeted a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Would you like to try chocolate dosa?

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:25 IST

