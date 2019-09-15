Woman prepares Maggi with milk, video enrages people. Some say ‘ew’

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:44 IST

Be it to satisfy untimely hunger pangs or as a regular meal, many people love eating Maggi. There are even some who like adding a twist to its classic taste to prepare something new. Though most of the reinvented dishes are liked by many, there is one particular version that has left netizens enraged. It’s because, the recipe shows the noodles being prepared not with water but with milk.

The video, which is now being circulated by many across difference social media platforms, is a tutorial for preparing the dish. It shows someone using milk, with a little bit of water, to prepare a sweet version of Maggie.

Best maggi recipe pic.twitter.com/foOrc0VjoU — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

Collectively, the video has gathered thousands of views, and also attracted all sorts of comments from people. While many commented that they were disgusted by this dish, there were some who couldn’t wrap their heads around the recipe and felt enraged.

“Can she send those unused masala packets? I could use a bit of extra spice,” joked a Twitter user. “Ab mai 1 mahine tak Maggi nhi kha paungi,” commented another.

“OMG, can’t just relate to it,” wrote a Facebook user. “Matlab kuch bhi .. ...hadd hi hai,” wrote another. “Very creative... definitely can’t think of trying,” commented a third. “Ewwww,” wrote a fourth.

You missed the last step. Double bag this rubbish, dig a grave 20 feet deep, set this on fire and throw it in. When it's burnt, pour water, fill the grave and then call priests to purify the spot. — Pallavi (@That_Desi_Girl) September 12, 2019

🤢🤮🥴 — Pradnya Wagh (@pradnyawagh) September 13, 2019

A few, however, defended the dish. “Doodh wali Maggi!! To my fellow foodies... A true foodie wouldn’t judge the taste without testing and tasting!!” wrote a Facebook user. “I had never thought of this,” wrote another.

Would you like to try doodhwali Maggi?

