This tea-making video has angered many on Twitter. Watch viral video

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:07 IST

Ask a tea-lover and they’ll tell you exactly how they like the beverage. Strong and regular aren’t the only options when giving a tea-lover their favourite drink - they’ll need the temperature to be just right, the quantity of milk according to their taste and the correct amount of sugar - or the lack of it - to make their tea the way they like it. And because people have such serious preferences when it comes to tea, a video of a man making a cup has left many on Twitter with “anxie-tea.”

Twitter user Holly Harley shared the video with a tweet that reads, “My boyfriend has made the worst video in the world.” The video shows a close-up of the man’s tea-making style. He starts by putting two spoons of sugar in a cup, followed by water, some milk and a tea bag. He gives the cup a quick stir, pulls the tea bag out and picks up the cup implying the tea is ready.

The 48-second video has created quite a stir on Twitter and once you see the video, you’ll understand why.

My boyfriend has made the worst video in the world pic.twitter.com/FAsacuW86R — Holly Harley (@hollharl) August 17, 2019

If the video - and the tea shown in it - have you uncomfortable, angry and downright offended, you’re among the many posting enraged reactions on the tweet.

The clip, shared on August 17, has collected over 2.2 million views and more than 40,000 ‘likes’- and still very much counting.

What people can’t stop is posting just what all is wrong with this cup of tea.

Presumably ‘ex boyfriend’ now? — S J Watson (@SJ_Watson) August 17, 2019

That’s not tea — Jess Gulliver (@JessicaGulliver) August 17, 2019

It's a crime against humani-tea 😮 — RachelReadIt📚☕📑🐉 (@RACHELb75) August 17, 2019

I don't know you, lady, but you need to throw the whole boyfriend away and that cup of whatever that is. — wser (@wserepeat) August 17, 2019

No no no

Tea is made in a .... teapot... what...is...wrong.....with you people???

Honestly, was it for this (insert irish martyr of choice) etc etc etc

Really, teapots, teapots is where tea is made, big ones, little ones, pretty ones, plain one, teapots pic.twitter.com/gziIR4dR3G — lyn turtles all the way down (@lynbw) August 18, 2019

Some Twitter users even asked whether he drank the tea or not. Harley replied, “I’m sorry to report that he drank it (after reintroducing the teabag for a bit longer): ‘I wasn’t going to waste it!’ Needless to say, it was ‘pretty bad’.”

I’m sorry to report that he drank it (after reintroducing the teabag for a bit longer): ‘I wasn’t going to waste it!’ Needless to say, it was ‘pretty bad’. — Holly Harley (@hollharl) August 18, 2019

What do you think about the video and the tea shown in it?

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:53 IST